This year’s Lola’s Dip fundraiser for SickKids hospital set for Sunday, Oct. 22, in the Beach

Residents take part in the 2022 Lola's Dip into Lake Ontario in this Beach Metro Community News file photo. The 2023 Lola's Dip fundraiser for SickKids hospital is set for the afternoon of Sunday, Oct. 22.

The third annual Lola’s Dip is slated to take place in Lake Ontario on Sunday, Oct. 22.

Held in memory of Lola Bower, the event is a fundraiser for Toronto’s Hospital for Sick Children in which participants gather in the Beach to take a plunge into Lake Ontario.

This year’s dip will take place from 1 to 4 p.m.

Participants are asked to gather at Lola’s Bench on the Boardwalk, which is just a little bit east of the Donald D Summerville pool.

Those attending are not obliged to take a dip into the lake or to make a cash donation while they are at the event.

“If there was a visible example of what a supportive community looks like, it would be this. You don’t have to dip in the lake. You don’t have to donate to attend. You can just come and witness love,” said the poster for this year’s dip.

Lola’s Dip is held in memory of Lola Bower who died at the age of 16 days in 2015 due to an enlarged heart. The dip is always held on a weekend day close to the date of Lola’s birthday on Oct. 23.

Every year since, her family (parents Geoff and Ofelia, and sister Mar) have held a fundraiser for SickKids in Lola’s memory.

In previous year’s they did a walk in the community, but since 2021 they have decided to do Lola’s Dip into the lake. A huge crowd usually turns out for the event to remember Lola and support SickKids.

There will be live music, food, speeches and surprises at this year’s Lola’s Dip, organizers said.

Among the local sponsors for this year’s Lola’s Dip is the Shea Sells Boutique.

For more information on Lola’s Dip and the ways that you can support it, please go to https://fundraise.sickkidsfoundation.com/lola