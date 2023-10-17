The Beach Cares Big Band Music Night fundraiser set for Saturday, Oct. 21

The Big Band Music Night fundraiser in support of The Beach Cares will take place this Saturday, Oct. 21.
Set for Beach United Church from 7 to 10 p.m., the evening will feature vocalists John Amato and Shannon McDougall performing with the 17-piece Toronto All Star Big Band.
The Beach Cares (TBC) is a local church and community organization founded in 2015 to sponsor refugees.
It is a joint project of Beach United Church, The Anglican Church of St. Aidan, and members of the local community. TBC is currently sponsoring a Syrian-Ukrainian couple who arrived in Toronto in March 2023.
Along with the performances, The Big Band Music Night will feature a silent auction, gift baskets, door prizes hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar, a dance demo and more.
Tickets are $50.
To order, please go to https://beachunitedchurch.com/2023/07/big-band-music-night
For more on The Beach Cares and the work it is doing helping refugees, please see https://beachmetro.com/2023/09/10/open-doors-spiritual-matters-refugee-shelters-food-and-clothing-donations-are-not-enough-to-provide-real-help/
