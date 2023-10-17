Stabbing at corner of Kingston and Waverley roads under investigation

Police have a section of the northwest corner of Kingston and Waverley roads taped off for a stabbing investigation. The stabbing took place at approximately 3 p.m. on Oct. 17. A male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating after a stabbing this afternoon at the northwest corner of Kingston and Waverley roads.

The incident took place at about 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The male victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said on Twitter (X).

According to police, a suspect fled in a grey sedan and was last seen heading east on Kingston Road.

Police had the scene in front of a local convenience store taped off, and a white Honda sedan appeared to be part of the investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident should contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500.