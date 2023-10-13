UPDATE: Local We Saved the Greenbelt celebration party postponed due to expected rainy weather conditions on Saturday

Saturday's We Saved the Greenbelt Party set for East Lynn Park has been postponed due to expected rainy weather.

Beaches-East York Liberal MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon had planned to host the event to celebrate the announcement last month by Ontario Premier Doug Ford that he had reversed the earlier the decision by his government that would have allowed development on some parts of the the Greenbelt.

“Sadly, we are choosing to postpone our We Saved the Greenbelt Party at East Lynn Park due to the weather forecast for tomorrow, October 14,” said McMahon on her Facebook page on Oct. 13.

“Though we love to dance in the rain, our musicians won’t be able to set up so we think it will be better suited to a day with sunshine. Stay tuned for a new date!”

For more information, please visit https://www.facebook.com/marymargaretbey/