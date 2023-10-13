No GO train or bus service along Lakeshore East line from Danforth to Rouge Hill stations this weekend

An eastbound GO train is seen entering Danforth station in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

There will be no regular GO Train service on the Lakeshore East line between this coming weekend due to planned maintenance and infrastructure work.

Travellers need to know there will be no train or bus service at Danforth, Scarborough, Eglinton, Guildwood and Rouge Hill GO stations after 10 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 13, through to the end of the service day on Sunday, Oct. 15.

Those planning on travelling this weekend to any of those GO stations or areas surrounding them are being advised to take the TTC. There will be GO bus service only for Lakeshore East line stations between Pickering and Durham College Oshawa stations in Durham Region.

Also, East Toronto residents need to know there will be no GO Train service between Danforth GO station and Union station all day on Monday, Oct. 16. Commuters are being encouraged to take the TTC subway between those two stations on Oct. 16.

The TTC’s Main subway station is located a short distance to the north of the Danforth GO station. On Oct. 16, GO train service on the Lakeshore East line will only operate between the Durham College Oshawa station and Danforth station, and those trains will run on a 30-minute schedule.

For more information on GO Transit’s service along the Lakeshore East line between Oct. 13 and Oct. 15, please go to https://www.gotransit.com/en/the-future-and-go/construction-notices/oct-13-15-buses-replace-train-service-this-weekend