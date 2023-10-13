Greenbelt ‘celebration party’ set for Saturday, Oct. 14, at East Lynn Park

Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon is shown at a Greenbelt rally in 2022 in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Local residents are invited to a Greenbelt “celebration” party being held by Beaches-East York MPP Mary-Margaret McMahon on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The event takes place at East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave. (between Woodbine and Coxwell avenues), starting at 11 a.m.

The event, which was initially scheduled to be a protest rally prior against the Ontario government’s plans to allow development on some parts of the Greenbelt, has been changed to a celebration after Premier Doug Ford announced late last month that he had reversed the earlier the decision regarding development on the Greenbelt.

“Well, if they don’t do what they promised, then we’ll turn it back into a rally,” McMahon told Beach Metro Community News in an earlier story. “But for now, it’s a celebration.”

Specific strategies for the returning of lands back to the Greenbelt have yet to be put forward by the Ford government despite the Sept. 21 announcement by the Premier.

McMahon said preventing development on the Greenbelt should be seen as a win for Ontario’s climate adaptation and mitigation as well as “a win for food security and the farmers” due to the protection of prime agricultural land.

“Getting rid of farmland anytime – but especially in an affordability crisis – is ridiculous,” she said in the earlier story. “We learned with the pandemic that we need to be supporting local manufacturing, local farmers, local businesses and distributors [by] keeping things local. We need to remember where our food comes from.”

The Oct. 14 celebration will give local residents a chance to further discuss Ontario’s commitment to the protection of its environment with other political officials including Beaches East-York MP Nathaniel Erskine-Smith and Toronto-Danforth MP Julie Debrusin. Also in attendance on Saturday will be representatives from Environmental Defence Canada.