Cartoonist Bill Suddick to sign copies of Life’s The Beach at Fearless Meat during Kingston Road Village Fall Festival on Saturday

Beach Metro Community News cartoonist Bill Suddick will be signing copies of his book Life’s The Beach this Saturday, Oct. 14, at Fearless Meat on Kingston Road.

The book signing is part of the Kingston Road Village Fall Festival slated for this Saturday. The event will also help raise funds for Community Centre 55’s Share a Christmas campaign and Beach Metro Community News.

Life’s The Beach celebrates Suddick’s more than 40 years of cartooning in the community. The book was first released in the winter of 2022 as part of Beach Metro Community News’ 50th anniversary celebrations.

Fearless Meat is located at 884 Kingston Rd., and Suddick will be signing his book of cartoons from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. There are limited numbers of the book remaining for sale, and those who wish to purchase them as Christmas presents for friends or to send to former Beachers no longer living in the community are advised to purchase them soon.

For those unable to come out to Saturday’s book signing and meet with Suddick, the book is also available at bookstores in the community including The Great Escape Book Store, 957 Kingston Rd.; Book City, 1950 Queen St. E.; and Coles, 2169 Queen St. E.

The book can also be purchased at the offices of Beach Metro Community News, 2196 Gerrard St. E., for $24.95 (plus tax) with full half of that purchase price being donated to the newspaper. Beach Metro Community News is non-profit newspaper run by a volunteer board of directors. To become a Beach Metro Supporter, please go to https://beachmetro.com/donations/support-beach-metro-news/

