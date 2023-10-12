Police name three suspects, seek identity of fourth, in connection with alleged aggravated assaults near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are looking for four suspects in connection with alleged assaults that took place in the Broadview and Pretoria avenues area on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 8.

Toronto police are seeking the public’s assistance locating two men and two women wanted in connection with an investigation into an alleged aggravated assault incident that took place earlier this week in East Toronto.

Police were called to the area of Broadview and Pretoria avenues (two blocks north of Danforth Avenue) on Sunday, Oct. 8, at 8:16 a.m., for a reported assault.

According to police, two men and two women entered a residential apartment unit in the area. Once inside, they allegedly attacked the people in the unit. Two victims sustained serious, but not life-threatening injuries, police said.

Three of four suspects wanted in connection with the alleged assaults have been identified by police.

Toronto residents Patrick Allan Dunn, 38; Jahmal Justin Brown, 29; and Michelle Leeann Matheson, 36, are wanted by police on the following charges: Two counts of forcible confinement; five counts of assault with a weapon; two counts of threatening bodily harm; one count of threatening death; and two counts of aggravated assault.

Police are also asking for the public’s assistance identifying the fourth suspect. She is described as five-feet, four-inches tall, slim to medium build, red hair, wearing a pink jacket, pink pants, and white shoes.

Images have been released of all four suspects in the hopes that someone will be able to provide police with information on their whereabouts and the identity of the second wanted woman.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com