Kingston Road Village Fall Festival set for Saturday, Oct. 14

Residents check out the artworks for sale at the Kingston Road United Church during last year's Kingston Road Village Fall Festival. This year's festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The annual Kingston Road Village Fall Festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 14.

The celebration of autumn takes place along Kingston Road between Victoria Park Avenue and Main Street from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The festival will feature live music performances, face painting and crafts for kids, and more.

There will also be a Kids Scavenger Hunt, centred on the area between Victoria Park and Beech Avenue. The Scavenger Hunt will have a charitable angle as those taking part are asked to drop off a non-perishable food item when they pick up their “hunt sheet” at either Naturally Yours (919 Kingston Rd.) or Hand and Stone (974 Kingston Rd.).

For those feeling lucky, raffle tickets for gift baskets will be available at Ella Minnow Books. All proceeds from the raffle will go to the Grace Pascoe Food Bank, helping to give back to the East Toronto community in a meaningful way.

Everyone is invited to celebrate fall, explore local businesses along Kingston Road and enjoy the flavours of the autumn season.