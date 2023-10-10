Five suspects sought in connection with alleged residential break-in near Danforth and Jones avenues

Police allege a group of men drove up in this grey Mazda and allegedly broke into a residence on Euston Avenue on the afternoon of Thursday, Oct. 5.

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying five men allegedly involved in a break-in near Danforth and Jones avenues last week.

Police were called to the area of Danforth and Euston avenues, just east of Jones Avenue, on Thursday, Oct. 5, at approximately 1 p.m. for a reported break-in.

According to police, a group of suspects drove up to a residence in the area in a grey Mazda at approximately 1 p.m.. Police alleged they used force to gain entry into the residence. The suspects then left the residence at 3 p.m., police alleged.

Jewelry and cash was allegedly stolen, police said.

Police are looking for five suspects and have released images of them in hopes that someone can help identify them.

The first suspect is described as having a medium build with some facial hair, wearing light coloured baseball hat, black short sleeve t-shirt with white design on front, red long-sleeved shirt underneath with white lettering along the arms, black pants, and black shoes.

The second suspect has a medium build, some facial hair, wearing light coloured toque or cap, dark coloured vest over top long white sleeved shirt, dark shorts, and dark shoes with white soles.

The third suspect has a slim build, some facial hair, wearing light coloured baseball hat with black mesh, light coloured zip up hoody, white shirt, light coloured pants with rips, and dark sandals with white on them.

The fourth suspect has a medium build, short dark hair, wearing black long sleeved shirt with small white letters at left chest (possibly ARRO), and red pants.

The fifth suspect has a slim build, wearing dark baseball cap with white mesh and white letters on front, blue plaid long sleeve shirt over light coloured t-shirt, and light blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com