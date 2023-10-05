First in series of concerts with Toronto Youth Symphony Orchestra musicians set for Sunday, Oct. 8, at Kingston Road United Church

A concert featuring musicians from the Toronto Youth Symphony Orchestra playing violins and violas will take place at Kingston Road United Church on Sunday, Oct. 8.

By JOSH TUDELA

Kingston Road United Church is hosting a series of monthly concerts featuring Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra musicians.

As part of the Kingston Road Village Concert Series, the orchestra will be performing recitals once a month on Sundays (starting on Oct. 8) all the way to June 2 of next year.

The shows are free to attend and take place at the church, 975 Kingston Rd.

Each concert is orchestrated by concert series music director Timothy Dawson, who is also a member of the Toronto Symphony Orchestra.

The instruments used by the youth orchestra change after each session in the series. Instruments range from violin to percussion.

The purpose of the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra concerts is to display as many orchestral instruments as possible, attracting all kinds of young eager musicians playing in a welcoming place to perform.

Starting at 11:45 a.m. the musicians play at the end of the church service. This is followed by a short intermission, then the orchestra returns to perform a 30-to-45-minute recital.

The first concert on Sunday, Oct. 8, will feature violins and violas.

The dates of the other concerts and instruments featured will be Sunday, Nov. 12 (violin and viola); Sunday, Jan. 14 (cello and bass); Sunday, Jan. 28 (flute and piano); Sunday, Feb. 25 (trumpets); Sunday, March 24 (clarinet and piano); Sunday, April 28 (violin and piano); Sunday, May 19 (percussion); and Sunday, June 2 (violin, cello and piano).

For more information on the Toronto Symphony Youth Orchestra and the upcoming concerts at Kingston Road United Church, please go to https://www.kruc.ca/