Police seek man in connection with alleged sex assault near Danforth and Glebemount avenues

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying a man wanted in connection with an alleged sexual assault that took place in the Danforth and Woodbine avenues area on the morning of Monday, Oct. 2.

Police were called to the Danforth and Glebemount avenues area, just west of Woodbine Avenue, at 9:45 a.m. on Oct. 2 for the reported incident.

According to police, the victim was walking on the sidewalk when a man crossed the street, approached from behind and allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

The man then fled on foot along Danforth Avenue.

He is described as 30 to 40 years old, five-feet, 10-inches to five-feet, 11-inches tall, with a thin build, short cornrows and facial hair. He was wearing a white long sleeve shirt, a black sleeveless shirt overtop, black pants, and black Nike shoes.

Police have released images of the suspect in the hopes that someone can identify him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com