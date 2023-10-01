Community Centre 55’s annual car show goes today at Bob Acton Park

Classic cars will be on display at the Community Centre 55 car show today (Sunday, Oct. 1) at Bob Acton Park. Beach Metro Community News file photo.

Community Centre 55’s annual car show will be taking place today (Sunday, Oct. 1) at Bob Acton Park.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Bob Acton Park is located at 45 William Hancox Ave., which is four blocks east of Main Street and north of Gerrard Street East.

Admission is free for those wishing to come out to see the classic cars.

A fundraiser for Community Centre 55, the show will feature food and drink sales for spectators, and prizes for participants who show their cars.

For more info on the car show, including how to enter your car, contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or by email at jade@centre55.com