Garnetta Cromwell and DaGroovemasters set to perform at Hope United Church this Saturday

Garnetta Cromwell and DaGroovemasters will perform a Jazz Vespers concert series show at Hope United Church on Saturday, Sept. 30. Photo: Submitted.

Garnetta Cromwell and DaGroovemasters will perform at Hope United Church on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 4:30 p.m. as part of the Jazz Vespers concert series.

A bilingual, Afro-Metis Canadian girl, a musical daughter of a sophisticated strong woman; and the youngest of six other talented girls, Cromwell grew up in Montreal.

She watched her mother (Miss Marva Ann) use music to survive, thrive, heal, and grow; and Cromwell used music for the same purpose.

As a child, Cromwell had a hearing impairment making her temporarily deaf; that required surgical treatment to repair. Loving music gave her the lead to survive, the determination to thrive, the peace to heal and a reason to grow.

Cromwell and Dagroovmasters are based out of Hamilton, and are a high energy show band performing blues, classic soul and funk.

Band members are Cromwell – vocals; Mark Howe – bass; Toshihiro Otani – guitar; Juan Arce Manuel – saxophone; and Robin Houston – drums.

Hope United Church is located at 2250 Danforth Ave., northwest corner of Main Street.

There is a suggested donation of $10 for those attending the concert.

For more information on the church, please go to https://www.hopeunited.ca/