Police identify suspect wanted in alleged assault near Coxwell and Danforth avenues

Toronto police have identified a man they are seeking in connection with an alleged assault in the Coxwell and Danforth avenues area earlier this month.

On Thursday, Sept. 13, at approximately 10 p.m., police responded to a “wounding call” near Coxwell Avenue and Strathmore Boulevard, which is just north of Danforth Avenue.

According to police, there was an altercation between two men and a one of the men allegedly used an unknown weapon to slash the other man’s face

The victim in the incident was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

In a news release on the morning of Sept. 27, police said they were looking for Jemar Allen, 35, of Toronto, in connection with the incident. He is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, and breach of recognizance.

Police have released a photo of Allen, and are asking anyone with information on his location to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com