Community Centre 55’s annual car show set for Bob Acton Park this Sunday

September 27, 2023September 26, 2023
This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a 1959 Chevrolet Impala on display at the Community Centre 55 car show in 2021. This year's show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Bob Acton Park.

Community Centre 55 will be presenting its annual car show on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The show will take place at Bob Acton Park, 45 William Hancox Ave., which is four blocks east of Main Street and north of Gerrard Street East.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free for those wishing to come out to see the classic cars.

A fundraiser for Community Centre 55, the show will feature food and drink sales for spectators, and prizes for participants who show their cars.

For more info on the car show, including how to enter your car, contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or by email at jade@centre55.com

Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!