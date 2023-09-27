Community Centre 55’s annual car show set for Bob Acton Park this Sunday

This Beach Metro Community News file photo shows a 1959 Chevrolet Impala on display at the Community Centre 55 car show in 2021. This year's show will take place on Sunday, Oct. 1, at Bob Acton Park.

Community Centre 55 will be presenting its annual car show on Sunday, Oct. 1.

The show will take place at Bob Acton Park, 45 William Hancox Ave., which is four blocks east of Main Street and north of Gerrard Street East.

The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free for those wishing to come out to see the classic cars.

A fundraiser for Community Centre 55, the show will feature food and drink sales for spectators, and prizes for participants who show their cars.

For more info on the car show, including how to enter your car, contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or by email at jade@centre55.com