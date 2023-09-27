Community Centre 55’s annual car show set for Bob Acton Park this Sunday

Community Centre 55 will be presenting its annual car show on Sunday, Oct. 1.
The show will take place at Bob Acton Park, 45 William Hancox Ave., which is four blocks east of Main Street and north of Gerrard Street East.
The show runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and admission is free for those wishing to come out to see the classic cars.
A fundraiser for Community Centre 55, the show will feature food and drink sales for spectators, and prizes for participants who show their cars.
For more info on the car show, including how to enter your car, contact Jade at 416-691-1113 or by email at jade@centre55.com
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!