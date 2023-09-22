Nuit Blanche East Danforth art celebration set to begin on night of Saturday, Sept. 23

This year’s Nuit Blanche East Danforth hub theme is The Future of the Danforth. It will be asking artists and community members to imagine the Danforth of the future, as far as 200 years out.

Nuit Blanche, Toronto’s sunset to sunrise celebration, is the largest contemporary art event in North America and the East Danforth area is about to welcome its third hub this coming weekend.

Thanks to East End Arts, The Danforth Mosaic BIA, and Native Women in the Arts, East Toronto residents are invited to an all-night celebration of the arts taking place from 7 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, through to 7 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 24.

The Nuit Blanche East Danforth hub will see displays along Danforth Avenue, heading east from the Donlands TTC Station all the way to Woodbine Avenue.

This year’s Nuit Blanche East Danforth hub theme is The Future of the Danforth. It will be asking artists and community members to imagine the Danforth of the future, as far as 200 years out.

Will it feature flying electric self-driving cars, and technological advancements too complex to comprehend? Will the streetscape be a barren post-apocalyptic landscape? What will our relationship with the environment look like? Local artists will be presenting their take on those and other futuristic questions as part of the Nuit Blanche East Danforth hub.

This year’s event will see the return of the ‘In View” storefront gallery series, which features 23 art installations from the future; a textile waste laundromat experience by local artist Norwin Anne; a video projection funeral for a funeral home; reclaimed public art installations; and much more along Danforth Avenue.

Many local food and drink businesses will be staying open late for Nuit Blanche, while other businesses with patios will have live music and other activations taking place.

East End Arts said all residents are invited to “come out for a memorable fall evening full of amazing contemporary art and #EastEndLove!”

Information on all of the Nuit Blanche East Danforth artists, installation titles, a map of locations and more can be found at https://eastendarts.ca/nbed2023