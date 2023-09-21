Grupo BIMBO Global Race by Dempsters set for Sunday, Sept. 24, at Ashbridges Bay Park

The Grupo BIMBO Global Race by Dempsters, which helps local food banks, will take place at Sunday, Sept. 24, at Ashbridges Bay Park.

The event takes place on the same day in more than 20 countries and helps generate donations to food banks in the cities the race is held.

Grupo BIMBO, the parent company of Canadian bakery Dempsters, will donate 20 slices of bread to Toronto food banks for each participant in the race taking place at Ashbridges Bay Park.

The North York Harvest Food Bank will be on site on Sept. 24 collecting non-perishable food donations.

The event will feature a family walk of three kilometres; and competitive running races of five and 10 kilometres. Registrations begin at 7 a.m. at Ashbridges Bay Park, 1561 Lake Shore Blvd. E.

More information on the event can be found at https://bimboglobalrace.com/index_eng.html

For more info and to register in advance, which is strongly recommended, for the event in Ashbridges Bay Park please go to https://bimboglobalracebydempsters.com/

Beach Metro Community News readers can register in the Global Race for free by using the promo code: BEACHMETRONEWS23

Also, the event is seeking local volunteers to help out Ashbridges Bay Park this weekend.

Volunteers are needed on both Saturday and Sunday to bring this exciting event to life. Each volunteer will be provided with a T-shirt and lunch. Confirmation of volunteer hours is available upon request for students looking to log their time.

To volunteer and help with snacks, water, set up and more, please visit: https://raceroster.com/events/2023/76160/bimbo-global-race/volunteer