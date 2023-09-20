Heroes of Suicide memorial and march in East York on Sept. 24 pays tribute to veterans and first responders

The Royal Canadian Legion Todmorden Branch 10 will host its eighth annual Memorial March and Candlelight Service on Sunday, Sept. 24.
The Heroes of Suicide event is held in memory of veterans and first responders who have lost their battle to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) issues, and to provide support to the families and loved ones left behind.
The march begins at 6:30 p.m. at Gamble Avenue and Todmorden Lane in East York.
The march will be followed by a candlelight service at Branch, 10, 1083 Pape Ave., at approximately 7 p.m.
Those taking part in the march are asked to form up at 6:15 p.m. at Gamble Avenue and Todmorden Lane.
Community members are encouraged to show their support by attending the service or lining the route of the march. The march will head west along Gamble Avenue from Todmorden Lane, then north on Pape Avenue to Branch 10.
For more information, please go to https://rcl10.ca/
