Man suffers serious injuries in stabbing at Victoria Park TTC station

A man has suffered serious injuries after a stabbing at Victoria Park TTC station yesterday evening.
The incident took place at approximately 6:20 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 17, at a bus bay of the station which is located on Victoria Park Avenue north of Danforth Avenue.
The stabbing victim is believed to be in his 50s. According to CP 24, Toronto paramedics said the man was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition.
Police said they are looking for a male suspect who is approximately five-feet, eight-inches tall and was wearing yellow shoes. The suspect was last seen fleeing northbound on Victoria Park Avenue.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-4100, or anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
