Police seek man who allegedly entered local high school, recorded videos of students and posted them online

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who allegedly entered a local high school last week and recorded students and engaged them in conversation.
According to police, a man allegedly entered Danforth Collegiate and Technical Institute on Greenwood Avenue during school hours on Tuesday, Sept. 5, and Wednesday, Sept. 6.
Police alleged that while in the school the man recorded students and engaged them in conversation. Police alleged that the man later posted some of the videos online.
Johnny Ghicas, 23, of no fixed address, is wanted by police on two counts of mischief, two counts of make indecent communication, and two counts of common nuisance.
He is described as five-feet tall, weighing 150 pounds, with a medium build, short black hair and balding on top.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com
