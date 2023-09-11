Beaches Terry Fox Run set for Sunday, Sept. 17

The Terry Fox Run in the Beach is set for Sunday, Sept. 17.
The run begins at Woodbine Beach Park, 1675 Lake Shore Blvd. E., at 9 a.m. and participants are welcome to join in anytime up to 1 p.m.
The Terry Fox Run has been raising funds for cancer research since 1981.
The run is held in memory of Terry Fox who began his Marathon of Hope to raise awareness of and funding for cancer research in 1980.
Fox ran 5,373 kilometres across six provinces in 143 days (from April 12 to Sept. 1 in 1980).
He had to stop the run as the cancer he had returned.
Fox died in June of 1981 at the age of 22.
Everyone is welcome to take part in the Beaches Terry Fox Run as it is accessible for runners, walkers, cyclists, people using wheelchairs and people pushing strollers. Those taking part can choose to do either a five or a 10-kilometre route along the Boardwalk and into Ashbridges Bay Park.
Registration for the Beaches Terry Fox Run will begin at the pavilion across from the Woodbine Beach Bathing Station at 8:30 a.m. on Sept. 17.
Participants in this year’s run can also register in advance at https://run.terryfox.ca/28745
Was this article informative? Become a Beach Metro Community News Supporter today! For 50 years, we have worked hard to be the eyes and ears in your community, inform you of upcoming events, and let you know what and who is making a difference. We cover the big stories as well as the little things that often matter the most. CLICK HERE to support your Beach Metro Community News!