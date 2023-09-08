Scarborough Arts, Trades and Family Festival on Sept. 9 at Birchmount Community Centre

The Scarborough Arts, Trades and Family Festival will take place at the Birchmount Community Centre on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Hosted by Scarborough Arts and the Scarborough Bluffs Community Association, the third annual festival will take place at the Birchmount Community Centre from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The festival will feature entertainment, art exhibits, games for children, food and “fun for all ages”.

Activities and events at the festival will take place both inside and outside the community centre which is located at 93 Birchmount Rd.

Admission to the festival is free, and everyone is welcome to attend.

For more information, please visit Scarborough Arts at https://www.scarborougharts.com/event-calendar/scarborough-arts-trades-family-festival