Bluffs Food Bank to mark 20th anniversary with special event on Saturday, Sept. 9

The Bluffs Food Bank in southwest Scarborough will mark its 20th anniversary with an event on Saturday, Sept. 9, at Birchcliff Bluffs United Church, 33 East Rd.

Everyone is welcome to attend the anniversary event, and participants are encouraged to come together to mark the occasion with food, music and games.

The Bluffs Food Bank consists of five local churches that joined together in 2003 to help area residents deal with hunger and food supply issues in the community.

The churches supporting the volunteer-run Bluffs Food Bank are Birchcliff Bluffs United, St. Nicholas Anglican, Fallingbrook Presbyterian, Scarborough Baptist and Fallingbrook Heights Baptist.

The Bluffs Food Bank serves approximately 3,000 people every month, and the need continues to grow. The food bank’s hours are 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Thursdays.

Please see our earlier story on the Bluffs Food Bank’s 20th anniversary at https://beachmetro.com/2023/08/20/bluffs-food-bank-set-to-mark-20-years-as-need-for-services-keeps-growing/

For more information on the food bank, please go to https://bluffsfoodbank.com/