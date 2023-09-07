Police seek five male youths in connection with alleged robbery and mischief incidents in area of Withrow Park

Toronto police are looking for information on five male teens in connection with an alleged robbery and mischief incidents in the area of Withrow Park on Sept. 1.

Police were called to the park, located south of Danforth Avenue between Carlaw and Logan avenues, on Friday, Sept. 1, at approximately 4:52 a.m. regarding three separate incidents in the area.

According to police, a group of male youths allegedly stopped a jogger on Dingwall Avenue and assaulted him while demanding his property. Police alleged the youths continued westbound on Dingwall Avenue and swarmed a cyclist at Carlaw and Wroxeter avenues and took his bicycle.

The group of youths then made their way eastbound on Bain Avenue from Pape Avenue and allegedly entered a UPS delivery truck and impeded the driver from carrying out his delivery, police said.

The first suspect is described as five-feet tall, age 12 to 15, with a light brown afro, grey T-shirt, black hoodie, black jeans, grey shoes.

The second suspect is described as five-feet, six-inches tall, age 13 to 16, wearing a black balaclava, black sunglasses, white tank-top, black satchel, dark jeans, and black shoes.

The third suspect is described as having blonde curly hair, age 15 to 16, wearing a black Nike T-shirt, black shorts, black Nike sandals, and using a black scooter.

The fourth suspect is described as age 15 to 16 with ear-length black braids. He was wearing a red hoodie with a white image on the front, dark jeans, and black shoes, and carrying a black satchel.

The fifth suspect is described as age 14 to 16. He was wearing a black T-shirt with white “Polo” lettering on the front, grey track pants, and black shoes, and carrying a black satchel.

Police said all five of the suspects were last seen eastbound on Bain Avenue towards Blake Street.

Anyone with information, or video surveillance in the area, is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com