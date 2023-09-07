Adventures in the Park on Sept. 9 in East Lynn Park supports families dealing with children’s cancer

As part of International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Sarah Bankuti’s The Princess Lily Series is hosting a family festival Saturday, Sept. 9 at East Lynn Park called Adventures in the Park.

In honour of International Childhood Cancer Awareness Month, Sarah Bankuti’s The Princess Lily Series is hosting a family festival Saturday, Sept. 9 at East Lynn Park, 1949 Danforth Ave., called Adventures in the Park.

Proceeds from the event go to supporting children with cancer including neuroblastoma research at Sick Kids Hospital. Cake artist April Julian from Netflix’s Is It Cake? will host a mini baking competition alongside live music, entertainment, craft activities, raffle, silent auction and games.

“The generosity of local businesses is overwhelming,” said Bankuti, founder and CEO of the Princess Lily organization.

“We have a number of wonderful items donated for our raffle and silent auction. Raising funds for neuroblastoma research at Sick Kids Hospital is very close to our heart because one of our daughter’s friend’s has this type of cancer and more treatment options are needed.”

Two characters from Bankuti’s books about a princess with cancer who learns bravery and self esteem will also be in attendance as well as many Sick Kids Hospital families

Adventures in the Park runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and everyone is welcome.

For more information, please visit https://theprincesslilyseries.com/adventure-in-the-park/