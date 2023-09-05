Public’s help sought locating stolen toy poodle Pinot, last seen near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are looking for the public's help in locating Pinot, a seven-year-old toy poodle allegedly stolen from a vehicle parked in the Broadview and Erindale avenues area on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in connection with an investigation into the alleged theft of a dog in East Toronto this past weekend.

According to police, officers responded to a call about a theft from a vehicle in the area of Broadview and Erindale avenues, just north of Danforth Avenue, on Sunday, Sept. 3.

Police said a vehicle was parked in a Green P parking lot in the area and a small dog was inside a crate in the vehicle. Between the hours of 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., police allege, an unknown person broke into the vehicle and remove the dog and the crate.

The dog, named Pinot, is described as a seven-year-old toy poodle, brown in colour. Pinot was wearing an orange collar with a flower charm and a pink harness and was in a black soft carrier crate.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com