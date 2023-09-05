Public’s help sought locating stolen toy poodle Pinot, last seen near Broadview and Danforth avenues

Toronto police are requesting the public’s assistance in connection with an investigation into the alleged theft of a dog in East Toronto this past weekend.
According to police, officers responded to a call about a theft from a vehicle in the area of Broadview and Erindale avenues, just north of Danforth Avenue, on Sunday, Sept. 3.
Police said a vehicle was parked in a Green P parking lot in the area and a small dog was inside a crate in the vehicle. Between the hours of 8:20 p.m. and 8:50 p.m., police allege, an unknown person broke into the vehicle and remove the dog and the crate.
The dog, named Pinot, is described as a seven-year-old toy poodle, brown in colour. Pinot was wearing an orange collar with a flower charm and a pink harness and was in a black soft carrier crate.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com
