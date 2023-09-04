BuskerFest and Bark in the Park continue today in Woodbine Park as Labour Day long weekend comes to a close

This file photo shows activities at the 2019 BuskerFest in Woodbine Park. The 2023 version of the festival wraps up today (Monday, Sept. 4) in Woodbine Park.

The final day of the Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy at Woodbine Park is Monday, Sept. 4.

Buskerfest and Bark in the Park have been taking place for the entire Labour Day long weekend.

The festival’s last day is today, and it will be taking place from noon to 7 p.m. on Sept. 4.

In its 22nd year, BuskerFest Toronto raises funds for Epilepsy Toronto.

BuskerFest features numerous buskers from around the world who will be performing and sharing their talents with those attending Woodbine Park. Other performing acts will include circus artists, daredevils, “feats of the impossible”, and more.

The festival will also feature an array of food trucks, a beer garden, a family fun zone, nighttime programs and much more.

This year, the festival has also added a new component as it will also be welcoming the Bark in the Park celebration, which will include a dedicated area of the Woodbine Park for dog owners and their furry companions. Bark in the Park will offer a range of activities, treats, and pet-centric vendors.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen Street East.

Admission to BuskerFest is by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto. Single-pass tickets for the event cost $10. A Family Pass admission that is good for two adults and up to four children is $20.

For more information on BuskerFest and Bark in the Park, and how to buy tickets, please go to https://torontobuskerfest.com