Dog Swim set for this Sunday at number of Toronto outdoor pools including Blantyre and Greenwood parks

This dog is enjoying the water in the Blantyre Park outdoor pool during the 2022 Dog Swim event. This year's Dog Swim is set for Sunday, Sept. 3. Photo by Karen Johnston.

The Labour Day long weekend marks the end of the swimming season for most of the City of Toronto’s outdoor pools, and to say goodbye a number of them will be going to the dogs on their last day.

The annual Dog Swim is slated for eight outdoor pools on Sunday, Sept. 3, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

In East Toronto, those pools include Blantyre Park, Greenwood Park and Riverdale Park East.

The pool at Monarch Park will be staying open until Sept. 24 this year for local residents, and it will hold its Dog Swim on that day from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

During the Dog Swim sessions, only dogs will be allowed in the pool. People are not allowed in the water while the dogs are swimming.

An adult age 18 or older must accompany the dog and keep watch on it from the side of the pool.

A maximum of two dogs per person will be allowed, and a proof of rabies vaccination will be required.

Spectators are also welcome to attend and watch the dogs swim from pool side, but they must 12 years or older for safety reasons.

Registration in advance is not required for the Dog Swims.

For more information on the City of Toronto’s outdoor pools and the Dog Swim, please visit https://www.toronto.ca/explore-enjoy/recreation/swimming/?fbclid=IwAR04lRLGDOgGpHcg-Sb5HgQMHq8XGDtP9mcOmUtivNpKLYkE7pH0AyTD3II#location=&lat=43.717520&lng=-79.380684