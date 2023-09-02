Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival set for far east end of Danforth Avenue on Sept. 2 and 3

The Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, on Danforth Avenue between Birchmount and Kingston roads.

The festival will see the closure of that section of Danforth Avenue for the festival on Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day.

There will be numerous food vendors set up along the road along with activities for kids and entertainment.

For more information on The Taste of Bangladesh Street Festival this weekend, please call 647-700-5723 or 647-886-6427.