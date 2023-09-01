Toronto police issue boating and water safety reminder as Labour Day long weekend begins

A Toronto Police Marine Unit boat is seen in Ashbridges Bay in this Beach Metro Community News file photo.

The Toronto Police Marine Unit is reminding residents of the importance of water and boating safety as we head into the Labour Day long weekend.

“Everyone spending time on our lake and on our beaches should remember to always respect the water and all the potential dangers,” said police in a news release on the morning of Friday, Sept. 1.

“Cold water immersion can be a serious threat. We always recommend wearing a life jacket or personal flotation device as the first defence to avoid tragedy when involved in water related activities. It is the law to have life jackets and/or PFDs on board our vessels or crafts but it is also recommended to wear them because they are only effective if they are worn.”

The Labour Day long weekend continues through until the holiday Monday on Sept. 4.

“With all the different activities, such as sailing, fishing, stand up paddle-boarding, kite-boarding, windsurfing, kayaking and jet skiing, taking place in and around our waterfronts, it is important to remember that everyone has the obligation to obey the laws and share the lake,” said police.

“We all have the right to a safe and enjoyable time on the water! It is also important to remember that all craft are restricted from designated swim areas along the Toronto beaches. These areas are clearly marked and flagged using an internationally recognized system. Signs are also posted in the areas for designated craft launch areas.”

Police are also reminding boaters and swimmers that “alcohol consumption and water activities are a poor combination and should be avoided as the effects of alcohol are intensified on the water. Impaired Operation of a Vessel is a serious offence and just as illegal as Impaired Driving of a motor vehicle.”