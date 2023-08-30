The NeverEnding Story set to be screened tonight at Kew Gardens by The Beach BIA

The NeverEnding Story will be screened tonight as part of The Beach BIA's summer outdoor movie series at Kew Gardens park.

The Beach BIA’s summer outdoor movie for tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 30) in Kew Gardens park will be The NeverEnding Story.

Kew Gardens park is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The movie will begin screening at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

Those attending should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on. There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie night.

For more information on the summer movie nights at Kew Gardens, including rescheduled dates in September for the movies Top Gun and Space Jam, please visit The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO