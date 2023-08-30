BuskerFest and Bark in the Park slated for Labour Day long weekend at Woodbine Park

The Street Circus is among the performers scheduled to take part in BuskerFest in Woodbine Park over the Labour Day long weekend. Photo: BuskerFest website.

The Toronto International BuskerFest for Epilepsy is back in the Beach and will be taking place at Woodbine Park over this coming Labour Day long weekend.

In its 22nd year, BuskerFest Toronto raises funds for Epilepsy Toronto.

This year’s Buskerfest goes from Friday, Sept. 1, through to Monday, Sept. 4.

Over the entire Labour Day weekend, numerous buskers from around the world will perform and share their talents with those attending Woodbine Park.

Other performing acts will include circus artists, daredevils, “feats of the impossible”, and more.

The festival will also feature an array of food trucks, a beer garden, a family fun zone, nighttime programs and much more.

This year, the festival has also added a new component as it will also be welcoming the Bark in the Park celebration, which will include a dedicated area of the Woodbine Park for dog owners and their furry companions.

Bark in the Park will offer a range of activities, treats, and pet-centric vendors.

BuskerFest will take place Friday, Sept. 1 from noon to 10 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 2, and Sunday, Sept. 3, from noon to 10 p.m.; and Monday, Sept. 4, from noon to 7 p.m.

Woodbine Park is located at 1695 Queen Street East.

Admission to BuskerFest is by donation in support of Epilepsy Toronto. Single-pass tickets for the event cost $10. A Family Pass admission that is good for two adults and up to four children is $20.

For more information on this year’s BuskerFest and Bark in the Park, and how to buy tickets, please go to https://torontobuskerfest.com