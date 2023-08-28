Streetcar track work to impact intersection of Main Street and Gerrard Street East until Sept. 3

A police officer directs traffic on the morning of Monday, Aug. 28, at the intersection of Main Street and Gerrard Street East. Streetcar track work at the intersection is expected to continue until Sept. 3. Photo by Susan Legge.

Streetcar track rail replacement work at the intersection of Main Street and Gerrard Street East is taking place this week, and there will be a number of traffic restrictions and road closures in the area as a result.

A Construction Notice issued by the TTC (Toronto Transit Commission) said the work is expected to continue until Sunday, Sept. 3. The work began on Sunday, Aug. 27.

“The work is required to return the area to a state of good repair prior to 506 Carlton streetcars returning to the area on Sunday, Sept. 3,” said the notice.

Due to work at Main Station and other streetcar track projects in the city, the 506 Carlton route has been run by buses for the past few months.

The work now being done at Main Street and Gerrard Street East will taking place around the clock, but concrete-breaking activities will cease at 11 p.m., said the TTC.

Traffic approaching the intersection will be reduced to one lane in all directions while the work is taking place. Also, there will be no westbound traffic along Gerrard Street East allowed through from the east side of Main Street. Vehicle approaching from that side of the intersection will be diverted north onto Main Street. There will also be restrictions on left turns at the intersection.

Paid duty police officers and/or flag persons will be at the intersection to direct traffic flow.

For further information, please visit https://www.ttc.ca/service-advisories/construction-notices/Gerrard-Street-East-and-Main-Street—essential-rail-replacement