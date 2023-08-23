Space Jam on screen in Kew Gardens park tonight as part of The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie series

Space Jam will be screened tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 23) as part of The Beach BIA's outdoor summer movie series in Kew Gardens park.

The Beach BIA’s summer outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens park are down to the final two film screenings for the month of August.

The movies are shown on Wednesday nights at the park, which is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin screening at sunset and end by 11 p.m.

The final two movies set for this summer are Space Jam on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 23; and The Sound of Music on the night of Wednesday, Aug. 30.

Those attending the movie nights at Kew Gardens park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

