Police seek man who allegedly threw rocks onto vehicles driving under pedestrian walkway near Crescent Town Road

Toronto police are asking for the public’s assistance identifying a man wanted in connection with a mischief investigation.

According to police, officers responded to calls on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and Wednesday, Aug. 16, regarding incidents in the Massey Square and Crescent Town Road area, northeast of Victoria Park and Danforth avenues.

Police alleged that a man was standing on the pedestrian bridge and on both occasions the man waited for a vehicle to approach under the bridge and would throw a softball size rock a the vehicle causing damage to the windshield.

The suspect is described as male, 50 to 60 years old, with a thin build, and has short dark hair.

Images have been released by police in the hopes that someone can identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com