Historic walk of Kew Gardens and surrounding area set for afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19

More than 100 years old, the Leuty Lifeguard Station will be one of the stops on an historic walk set for the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19.

Local historian and Beach Metro Community News columnist Gene Domagala will host an historic walking tour of the Kew Gardens area in the Beach on the afternoon of Saturday, Aug. 19.

The walk begins at 1 p.m. and participants are asked to meet at the Beaches Branch Library on Queen Street East, just west of Lee Avenue.

Along with Kew Gardens park, and other historic highlights to be featured on this walk will include the Dr. Young Fountain and the Leuty Lifeguard Station on the beach.

The Aug. 19 walk is being presented by The Beach and East Toronto Historical Society. For more information, please visit http://tbeths.com/