Nominations sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year

David Brown of Fearless Meat was honoured as the 2022 Beach Citizen of the Year during a ceremony at Woodbine Park.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year.

Do you know someone who has worked hard over a period of time to improve life in the Beach community, has had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members, has made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and has inspired others to participate more in community life? Now is the time to nominate them for Beach Citizen of the Year.

Please note that the award is for a person who volunteers their time, not someone in a paid position.

The annual award is founded and presented by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club, and Beach Metro Community News. It has been handed out since 2001.

Past Beach Citizens of the Year include:

2022 David Brown

2021 Barbara Myrvold

2019 Vicky Tsorlinis

2018 Sheila Blinoff

2017 Jason Balgopal

2016 John Phillip Ellis

2015 Paul Babich

2014 Carole Stimmell

2013 Suzanne Beard

2012 Thomas Neal

2011 Anne Butler

2010 Patricia Silver

2009 Jean Cochrane

2008 Joan Brent

2007 Mary Christie

2006 David Breech

2005 Arie Nerman

2004 Marie Perrotta

2003 Ted Randall

2002 Glenn Cochrane

2001 Gene Domagala

Nomination forms for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year are available at https://www.centre55.com/wp-content/uploads/2023-bcoty.pdf and at https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/beach-citizen-of-the-year/

Nominations should be sent to Beach Citizen of the Year, Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., Toronto, ON, M4E 2V6. They can also be emailed to jade@centre55.com.

Deadline for nominations to be received is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.