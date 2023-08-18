Nominations sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year

August 18, 2023
David Brown of Fearless Meat was honoured as the 2022 Beach Citizen of the Year during a ceremony at Woodbine Park.

Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year.

Do you know someone who has worked hard over a period of time to improve life in the Beach community, has had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members, has made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and has inspired others to participate more in community life? Now is the time to nominate them for Beach Citizen of the Year.

Please note that the award is for a person who volunteers their time, not someone in a paid position.

The annual award is founded and presented by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club, and Beach Metro Community News. It has been handed out since 2001.

Past Beach Citizens of the Year include:

2022   David Brown

2021    Barbara Myrvold

2019    Vicky Tsorlinis

2018    Sheila Blinoff

2017     Jason Balgopal

2016     John Phillip Ellis

2015     Paul Babich

2014     Carole Stimmell

2013     Suzanne Beard

2012     Thomas Neal

2011     Anne Butler

2010     Patricia Silver

2009     Jean Cochrane

2008     Joan Brent

2007     Mary Christie

2006     David Breech

2005     Arie Nerman

2004     Marie Perrotta

2003     Ted Randall

2002     Glenn Cochrane

2001     Gene Domagala

Nomination forms for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year are available at https://www.centre55.com/wp-content/uploads/2023-bcoty.pdf and at https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/beach-citizen-of-the-year/

Nominations should be sent to Beach Citizen of the Year, Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., Toronto, ON, M4E 2V6. They can also be emailed to jade@centre55.com.

Deadline for nominations to be received is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.

