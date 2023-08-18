Nominations sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year

Nominations are now being sought for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year.
Do you know someone who has worked hard over a period of time to improve life in the Beach community, has had an impact on a broad spectrum of community members, has made a tangible contribution over a long period of time and has inspired others to participate more in community life? Now is the time to nominate them for Beach Citizen of the Year.
Please note that the award is for a person who volunteers their time, not someone in a paid position.
The annual award is founded and presented by Community Centre 55, the Beaches Lions Club, and Beach Metro Community News. It has been handed out since 2001.
Past Beach Citizens of the Year include:
2022 David Brown
2021 Barbara Myrvold
2019 Vicky Tsorlinis
2018 Sheila Blinoff
2017 Jason Balgopal
2016 John Phillip Ellis
2015 Paul Babich
2014 Carole Stimmell
2013 Suzanne Beard
2012 Thomas Neal
2011 Anne Butler
2010 Patricia Silver
2009 Jean Cochrane
2008 Joan Brent
2007 Mary Christie
2006 David Breech
2005 Arie Nerman
2004 Marie Perrotta
2003 Ted Randall
2002 Glenn Cochrane
2001 Gene Domagala
Nomination forms for the 2023 Beach Citizen of the Year are available at https://www.centre55.com/wp-content/uploads/2023-bcoty.pdf and at https://www.centre55.com/community_programs/beach-citizen-of-the-year/
Nominations should be sent to Beach Citizen of the Year, Community Centre 55, 97 Main St., Toronto, ON, M4E 2V6. They can also be emailed to jade@centre55.com.
Deadline for nominations to be received is 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1.
