Wayne’s World to be shown tonight at Kew Gardens as part of The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie nights

Here’s some “excellent” news: Wayne’s World will be screened tonight (Wednesday, Aug. 9) as part of The Beach BIA’s summer outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens park.

The movie will begin screening at sunset. Kew Gardens is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The movies in the park will continue every Wednesday night through until Aug. 30.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of this summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Wayne’s World.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – The Sandlot.

• Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Space Jam.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The Sound of Music.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights at Kew Gardens, and for other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach this summer, please pay a visit to The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO