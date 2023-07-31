Victim of fatal stabbing near Coxwell and Dundas identified as Etop Ituen, 62.

Toronto police have arrested a 67-year-old man and charged him first degree murder in connection with a fatal stabbing on Thursday, July 27, in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area.

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area last week as 62-year-old Etop Ituen.

Police were called to the area on Thursday, July 27, at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing.

Ituen was found by police suffering from stab wounds. He taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day.

Police arrested a man at the scene when they arrived at the call on July 27. Christopher Wood, 67, of Toronto, has been charged with first degree murder.