Victim of fatal stabbing near Coxwell and Dundas identified as Etop Ituen, 62.

Toronto police have identified the victim of a fatal stabbing in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area last week as 62-year-old Etop Ituen.
Police were called to the area on Thursday, July 27, at approximately 10:20 a.m. for a reported stabbing.
Ituen was found by police suffering from stab wounds. He taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased later that day.
Police arrested a man at the scene when they arrived at the call on July 27. Christopher Wood, 67, of Toronto, has been charged with first degree murder.
