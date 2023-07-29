Season ends for Toronto Beaches with fourth straight playoff game loss to Orangeville in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League semifinals

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team says thanks to all its fans, players and supporters after the season came to an end earlier this week with a loss to Orangeville in the playoffs.

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team’s 2023 season has come to an end.

The Beaches were defeated 12-9 in Game 4 by the Orangeville Northmen in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) semifinals earlier this week.

Orangeville swept the Beaches four games straight to win the best-of-seven series. So far in 20 regular season games and seven playoff games, Orangeville sports a perfect record of 27 wins and zero losses.

The deciding game in the series was played on the night of Thursday, July 27, at the Pickering Recreation Complex which served as the home arena for Toronto Beaches this season.

With renovation work on Ted Reeve Arena expected to be finished shortly, the Beaches are looking forward to being back to playing at their regular home arena next season.

“Thank you to our players, coaches, staff, Beaches family, and sponsors for everything this summer! It was an unforgettable ride,” said the Toronto Beaches Facebook page after the series-ending loss.

“While the result wasn’t what we hoped, our boys battled to the very end. We’ll be back.”

Orangeville will play the winner of the Burlington Blaze and Mimico Mountaineers semifinal series. The winner of the Ontario championship goes on to play for the Minto Cup, which is Canada’s Junior A lacrosse championship trophy.

For more information on the OJLL and this season’s playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA