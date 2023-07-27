Toronto Beaches face must-win game tonight in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League semifinal playoff series against Orangeville

The Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team plays Game Four in in its best-of seven playoff series against the Orangeville Northmen tonight.

Toronto Beaches are facing a must-win game tonight in their Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) semifinal series against the Orangeville Northmen.

Orangeville leads the best-of-seven series three games to none, with Game 4 set for Thursday, July 27, at 8 p.m. at the Pickering Recreation Complex.

Lose tonight, and Toronto Beaches season is over. Win, and it would be the first step in the challenge of coming back from three games down in a best-of-seven series.

Toronto Beaches finished the OJLL regular season in fifth place with a record of 12 wins and eight losses. Orangeville went a perfect 20-0 on the regular season.

In the first round of the playoffs, Toronto Beaches beat the Oakville Buzz three games to one in a best-of-five series. Orangeville continued their winning ways in the first round, sweeping the Six Nations Arrows three straight. So far, in both playoff and regular season action, the Northmen have not lost a game.

In the OJLL’s other semifinal series, the Burlington Blaze lead the Mimico Mountaineers two games to one.

For more information on the OJLL and this season’s playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA