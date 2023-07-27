Man in his 60s has died after stabbing near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East earlier today

A man in his 60s has died after being stabbed earlier today in the Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East area. Police said they have a man in custody in connection with the incident.

A man in his 60s has died after being stabbed earlier today in an incident that took place near Coxwell Avenue and Dundas Street East.

Police were called to an apartment building on Coxwell north of Dundas at approximately 10:20 a.m. on Thursday, July 27, for the reported stabbing. The male victim was found outside the building at 126 Coxwell Ave. with serious injuries and rushed to hospital where he later died.

In a press conference early this afternoon near the scene of the stabbing, which is just a bit north of the Toronto police 55 Division station, police said a man had been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Police said they were not seeking any other persons in connection with the stabbing.

Insp. Suzanne Redman said the police investigation into the fatal stabbing was still in its early stages.

Police said there was a crime scene behind the apartment building where the stabbing took place.

There was no speculation on motive or what may have led to the stabbing, or whether the victim and the man in custody were known to each other.

Police are asking any witnesses, or those with dashcam footage of the area at the time of the stabbing, to contact them at 416-808-5500.