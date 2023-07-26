Victim of fatal shooting near Carlaw and Danforth identified as Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29

Police have identified Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, as the victim of a fatal shooting that took place in the area of Danforth and Carlaw avenues early on the morning of Sunday, July 23.

Toronto police have identified the man who was killed in a fatal shooting in the Danforth and Carlaw avenues area on the morning of Sunday, July 23.

The victim has been identified as Shamar Powell-Flowers, 29, of Toronto.

It is reported that there was an altercation involving several people and a firearm was discharged and a man was struck by a projectile. Police and medics attended to the man and he was transported to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly after arriving.

Investigators are requesting anyone who was driving in the area between the hours of 3:15-3:45 a.m. on July 23, and who has dash-camera footage or other video surveillance, to contact police.

Anyone with information or who may have observed an altercation between a group of people is asked to contact police at 416-808-5500 or 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477, or online at https://www.222tips.com/