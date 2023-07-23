Man dies in shooting near Carlaw and Danforth avenues early on the morning of Sunday, July 23

A police dog takes part in the investigation of a fatal shooting near Danforth and Carlaw avenues on the morning of Sunday, July 23. Photo by Alan Shackleton.

Toronto police are investigating a fatal shooting that took place on Carlaw Avenue just south of Danforth Avenue early on the morning of Sunday, July 23.

A male victim was found in the area shortly after 3:30 a.m. by police officers responding to reports of gunshots in the area. The victim was rushed to hospital where he died of his injuries.

The shooting took place less than 12 hours after a memorial held in nearby Withrow Park to mark the fifth anniversary of the Danforth Shooting in July of 2018 that killed Reese Fallon, 18, and Julianna Kozis, 10, and wounded 13 others.

On Sunday morning, police had Carlaw south of Danforth taped off and were investigating in the area. A canine unit with a police dog was in the area as part of the investigation.

The investigation is in its early stages and police had no information on suspects or descriptions or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.