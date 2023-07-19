Night at the Museum to be shown at Kew Gardens tonight as part The Beach BIA’s outdoor summer movie screenings

Night at the Museum is the movie being shown tonight at Kew Gardens park as part of The Beach BIA's summer outdoor movie series.

The Beach BIA’s summer outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens park takes place this month and next.

During the summer, movies will be shown on Wednesday nights at the park, which is located at 2075 Queen St. E., just west of Lee Avenue.

The family-themed movies will begin screening at sunset on Wednesdays and end by 11 p.m.

The movie schedule for the outdoor films at Kew Gardens for the remainder of this summer is as follows:

• Wednesday, July 19 – Night at the Museum.

• Wednesday, July 26 – Top Gun.

• Wednesday, Aug. 2 – Top Gun Maverick.

• Wednesday, Aug. 9 – Wayne’s World.

• Wednesday, Aug. 17 – The Sandlot.

• Wednesday, Aug. 23 – Space Jam.

• Wednesday, Aug. 30 – The Sound of Music.

Those attending the movie nights at the park should bring their own lawnchairs or blankets for sitting on.

There will also be music, lawn games and snacks available at the outdoor movie nights in Kew Gardens.

For more information on the summer movie nights at Kew Gardens, and for other local activities that are being planned for the Queen Street East area of the Beach this July and August, please pay a visit to The Beach BIA on Facebook at www.facebook.com/makewaves.TO