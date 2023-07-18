Toronto Beaches set for Game Four tonight in Ontario Junior Lacrosse League first round playoff series against Oakville Buzz

Game Four in the best-of-five first round Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoff series between Toronto Beaches and Oakville Buzz is set for the night of Tuesday, July 18. The Beaches are up 2-1 in the series.

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team leads its best-of-five first round playoff series in the Ontario Junior Lacrosse League two games to one over the Oakville Buzz.

Game Four in the series goes tonight (Tuesday, July 18) at 8 p.m. at the Pickering Recreation Complex – which is the home arena for Toronto Beaches this season. The Pickering Recreation Complex is located at 1867 Valley Farm Rd.

Toronto Beaches won the first game in the series at the Toronto Rock Centre in Oakville 8-6 on July 13. The Buzz returned the favour by winning the second game 8-4 at the Pickering Recreation Complex on July 14 . Game Three on July 16 in Oakville was won 12-8 by the Beaches.

Game Five, if necessary, will be at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m.

For more information on the OJLL and this season’s playoffs, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA