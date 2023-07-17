‘Vigil for Caroline’ at Jimmie Simpson Park on July 17 to honour memory of Leslieville woman killed in shooting

The Vigil for Caroline in memory of Karolina Huebner-Makurat takes place on the evening of Monday, July 17, at Jimmie Simpson Park on Queen Street East.

A Leslieville mother of two young daughters, 44-year-old Huebner-Makurat (known as Caroline) was hit by a stray bullet at approximately 12:30 p.m. on July 7 and died later that afternoon in hospital. She was a completely innocent victim of the shooting that took place during a dispute between three men at the intersection of Queen Street East and Carlaw Avenue, police said.

The Vigil for Caroline takes place from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 17 at Jimmie Simpson Park, 872 Queen St. E.

The organizers of the vigil say it is “To honour the memory of our beautiful friend.”

There has been much concern and anger in the Leslieville area surrounding the South Riverdale Community Health Centre’s Safe Injection Site, on the southeast corner of the Queen and Carlaw intersection, and the safety issues around it and what connection the shooter(s) on July 7 had to it.

“We know this tragedy has impacted the community in a significant way, and we ask that the focus remain on Caroline’s life and light and not the circumstances that brought us there,” said the vigil organizers.

In her most recently newsletter, Toronto-Danforth Councillor Paula Fletcher said the shooting was “a heartbreaking tragedy” that has “left her family devastated and our community shaken to the core”.

“While the Health Centre and its programs are provincially funded and not city-run, I’ve done and will continue to do everything I can to help address the local concerns,” said Fletcher in her newsletter. “This includes working to ensure a strong relationship between SRCHC, the residents and the Toronto Police Service.”

On July 13, Toronto police announced that a 32-year-old man has been arrested and charged with second degree murder in connection with Huebner-Makurat’s death.

Damian Hudson, 32, of Toronto is charged with second degree murder.

Police alleged there was dispute between three men near Queen and Carlaw and two of the men “brandished handguns and discharged them at each other.”

Police are continuing to look for the other two men involved in the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Squad at 416-808-7400, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at https://www.222tips.com

A GoFundMe page has been set up in Huebner-Makurat’s memory to help support her husband and daughters ages 4 and 7.

“Caroline loved life and was instant friends with everyone she met. Her great sense of humour always lightened up all situations. She was a kind soul, always eager to lend a helping hand,” said the organizers of the GoFundMe page.

So far the campaign has raised more than $270,000. Those wishing to contribute to the GoFundMe campaign can do so at https://www.gofundme.com/f/in-loving-memory-of-karolina-huebnermakurat