Police identify suspect sought in alleged break-ins at businesses near Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East

Toronto police are asking for the public’s help locating a man wanted in connection with a number of alleged break-ins at businesses in the Coxwell Avenue and Queen Street East area earlier this year.
According to police, a man allegedly forced his way into area businesses that were closed at the time by breaking the front glass doors. The man then allegedly stole property from the businesses, police said.
The alleged break-ins are reported to have taken place on May 20, May 22, June 14 and July 16 of this year.
Police are looking for David Pangowish, 29, on charges of breaking-and-entering, and failure to comply with a release order.
Police have released an image of Pangowish.
Anyone with information on his location is asked to contact police in 55 Division at 416-808-5500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477 or online at whttps://www.222tips.com
