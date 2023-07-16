Toronto Beaches and Oakville Buzz tied at one win each with Game Three of first round playoff series set for this afternoon

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team plays Game Three of its Ontario Junior Lacrosse League playoff series against the Oakville Buzz on the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

The Toronto Beaches Jr. A lacrosse team plays Game Three of its first round Ontario Junior Lacrosse League (OJLL) playoff series against the Oakville Buzz on the afternoon of Sunday, July 16.

After the first two games (played on July 13 and July 14), the best-of-five series is tied at one win each.

Toronto Beaches won the first game in the series at the Toronto Rock Centre in Oakville 8-6. The Buzz returned the favour by winning the second game 8-4 in a match played at the Pickering Recreation Complex – which is the home arena for Toronto Beaches this season.

Today’s Game Three in the series goes at 2 p.m. at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre.

Game Four is scheduled for the Pickering Recreation Complex on Tuesday, July 18, at 8 p.m.

Game Five, if necessary, will be at the Toronto Rock Athletic Centre on Thursday, July 20, at 8 p.m.

The OJLL playoffs feature the top eight teams in the standings of the 11-team league at the finish of the regular season.

Toronto Beaches finished the regular season in fifth place with a record of 12 wins and eight losses. Oakville finished fourth with a record of 13 wins and seven losses.

The other three first round playoff series in the OJLL are the Orangeville Northmen (1) versus the Six Nations Arrows (8); the Burlington Blaze (2) versus the St. Catharines Athletics (7); and the Mimico Mountaineers (3) versus the Whitby Warriors (6).

For more information on the OJLL, please go to https://www.ontariojuniorlacrosse.com/

For the latest updates on the Toronto Beaches Junior A lacrosse team, please go to the team’s Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/BeachesJrA